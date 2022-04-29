Qasim Suri registers case against PML-N activists’ attack at hotel in Islamabad

On the request of the former Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Suri, the case has been registered in the Kohsar Police Station over the last night incident.

According to the former Speaker Qasim Suri, he was waiting for sehri sitting at the restaurant at the Kohsar Market when some activists of the PML-N came and attacked him. he further stated that the people who attacked them wanted to kill him.

It merits mention here that, Qasim Khan Suri was attacked at a private hotel in Islamabad in the wee hours.

According to Qasim Khan Suri, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activists and guards of Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti carried out attack on him when he along with some guests reached a hotel located at Kohsar Market for Sehri.

However, Qasim Suri remained unhurt in the attack while his friend received minor injury. After the incident, Qasim Suri and his friend shifted to hospital for a medical report.

The SSP operation along with a heavy contingent of police reached the spot after the incident and brought the situation under control.

Upon receiving complain from Qasim Suri, police started collecting evidence with the help of CCTV footage. The SSP operation said that those seen in the footage would be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, in his message on the Twitter after the incident Qasim Suri alleged that PML-N goons carried out the attack.