COAS spends Eid day with troops deployed along LoC

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has spent the Eid day with troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kotli sector.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, the COAS offered Eid prayers with troops and special prayers were also offered for security, peace and stability of Pakistan.

The COAS on the occasion paid tribute to all martyrs and their families for their contributions for peaceful Pakistan.

Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza received the COAS.