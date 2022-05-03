COAS spends Eid day with troops deployed along LoC

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has spent the Eid day with troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kotli sector.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, the COAS offered Eid prayers with troops and special prayers were also offered for security, peace and stability of Pakistan.

The COAS on the occasion paid tribute to all martyrs and their families for their contributions for peaceful Pakistan.

Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza received the COAS.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM Shehbaz conveys Eid greetings to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

National

MQM-P sends five names to PM for Sindh governorship

Lahore

Poor patients shouldn’t be deprived of treatment: PM

Islamabad

Imran blames ‘Biden Administration’ for being voted out

National

KP minus Hazara division celebrates Eid

Lahore

Eidul Fitr being celebrated today

Islamabad

Eid a day to share joys, sacrificing for deprived people: President Alvi

Islamabad

Heatwave poses serious GLOF risk in northern areas: Sherry

Islamabad

FM lauds Turkey for supporting Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir

Islamabad

Fawad moves IHC against ‘illegal cases’ involving PTI leaders

1 of 8,089

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More