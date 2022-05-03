Eidul Fitr being celebrated today

LAHORE – Eidul Fitr is being celebrated across the country today (Tuesday) with religious zeal and fervour. Big Eid congregations will be held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all major cities and towns.

The Ulema in their sermons will highlight the significance and philosophy of Eidul Fitr.

Special prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

In the Federal capital, the main Eid congregation will be held at the Faisal Mosque where top government officials and envoys of Muslim countries will offer Eid prayers.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made on the eve of Eidul Fitr across the province. Like other parts of the country, Eidul fitr will also be celebrated in Gilgit Baltistan tomorrow with traditional zeal.

Eid congregations will be held in all districts where people will offer Eid prayer collectively. Gilgit administration has made a security plan for the protection of Eid congregations. Law enforcement Agencies are deployed to maintain peace and ensure security during Eid prayers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while extending to the nation on Eidul Fitr, urged the countrymen to show compassion and take special care of the needy people while celebrating the festival.

The prime minister, in his message on Eidul Fitr, said Allah Almighty had awarded us with Eid-ul-Fitr after the months of blessing of Holy Ramazan.

He said considering the Holy Ramazan’s spirit of patience, sacrifice and compassion, it was incumbent upon the followers to be extra cautious about the needs of the poor and needy while celebrating the Eid.

The same is the true spirit of Eid and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), he added. The prime minister said his government was committed to ensure country’s deliverance from the load shedding and was making all-out efforts to achieve the objective.

He also directed the authorities concerned to carry out no power outage till the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr to make the people properly enjoy the festivities of Eid. He said keeping in view the Eid’s pleasures and the hardships of the inflation-hit people, the government had also decided not to increase the oil price.

The prime minister assured the nation that every moment of his tenure and all of his capabilities would be utilized to bring an ease to the people’s lives. In the coming days, the people would also feel the reduction in their hardships as an outcome of the government’s efforts.

Prime Minister Sharif also asked the countrymen to remember the people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Eid and pray for their liberation from oppression as well as for their independence.

He also expressed his good wishes for the people of Afghanistan and prayed for durable peace, progress and prosperity of the war-torn country.

Like the rest of the country, Eidul Fitr is being celebrated in Balochistan with religious fervour and zeal.

In Quetta, more than 190 Eid prayer’s congregations will be held at open places, parks, Masajid, Imambargahs and Eidgah while the main congregation will be held at Eidgah Toghi Road.

Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chief Justice Balochistan High Court, Justice Nahim Akhtar will offer Eid prayer at Governor House in Quetta tomorrow.