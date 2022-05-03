FM lauds Turkey for supporting Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a telephone call from Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu, who felicitated him on assuming office as Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

The Turkish Foreign Minister also congratulated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Eidul Fitr. They also discussed further strengthening of close fraternal cooperation between the two countries. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked his counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu for Turkey’s support for Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir issue. They agreed to celebrate the completion of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.