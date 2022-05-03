KP minus Hazara division celebrates Eid

PESHAWAR – Eidul Fitr was celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province following the announcement from Masjid Qasim Ali Khan in the provincial capital on Monday. The largest congregational prayer of Eid was offered at Eidgah on Charsadda Road. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan along with other ministers and officials offered the Eid prayer at the Governor’s House.

Qasim Ali Khan Masjid had received more than 100 witnesses of the moon-sighting Sunday night, following which Eid was announced.

Meanwhile, Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani released a video message Sunday night, announcing that the people of Hazara division would celebrate the Eid as per the announcement of the Central Ruet Hilal Committee.

Earlier, chairman of the Central Ruet Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced that Eid would be celebrated on Tuesday (today). Also, one area of KP, North Waziristan, strangely celebrated Eid on Sunday, even a day before that of Saudi Arabia.

Usually Masjid Qasim Ali Khan is influential among people of key districts in the province when it comes to moonsighting. Mostly, the residents of Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, southern districts and other areas start and end their fasting in line with announcements originating out of the mosque. The conflict over the onset of Ramazan and Eid celebrations occurs as evidence of the Shawal moon sighting of local Ulema (clerics) often contradict the findings of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee under Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

As per the records of the provincial Auqaf Department, the Qasim Ali Khan mosque had been constructed in the year 1842. Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai is its incumbent khateeb and the tradition of moonsighting for Ramazan and Eidul Fitr at the mosque has been continuing since 1825.