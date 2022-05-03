News Desk

Marvel Studios’ ‘Ms Marvel’ to be released in cinemas across Pakistan

On this festive occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios have a special announcement to make. Marvel Studios’ new original series “Ms Marvel” will be released exclusively in cinemas only in Pakistan, through their licensee HKC Entertainment.

Disney and Marvel will be specially creating a cinema format version of the six episode series for Pakistan, split into three parts as follows:

Episode 1 and 2 will debut on 16th June Episodes 3 and 4 will debut on 30th June Episodes 5 and 6 will debut on 14th July

This decision was made to celebrate the introduction of the first Pakistani Marvel superhero, Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani), into the MCU. The series also features a diverse cast both in front of and behind the camera. Disney and Marvel did not want Pakistani audiences to miss out on seeing Ms Marvel and her story as Disney+ has not yet launched in their country.

Hammad Chaudhry, CEO of HKC Entertainment said: “We are so thrilled to be bringing “Ms Marvel” to the big screen in Pakistan. The series is a wonderful celebration of Pakistani art, culture and talent as there is such a diverse engagement of Pakistani creatives across the board. We couldn’t have asked for a better Eid gift than this huge announcement.”

