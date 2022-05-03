MATEEN HAIDER

MQM-P sends five names to PM for Sindh governorship

ISLAMABAD  –   The federal government has received a summary from Sindh government for the appointment of new a governor of the province. MQM-P has sent the names of four of its senior leaders for the appointment of Sindh governor in the summary.

Those whose names have been recommended in the summary are Amir Khan, Nasreen Jalil, Waseem Akhtar and Amir Chishti. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would finalise the name in consultations with the MQM leadership after which it would be sent to the President for approval.

MQM-P is a coalition partner in the present government and during negotiations with PDM leaders before the vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly, they had demanded Governor Sindh position for their party.

The process of the appointment of new governor Sindh is expected to be completed in May.

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi received the summary from the PM office for the removal of the Governor Punjab Umer Sarfraz Cheema, however, he did not issue any orders on it. Earlier, the PM office had sent a summary for the removal of the Governor Punjab Umer Sarfraz Cheema to President Alvi.

