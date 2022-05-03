Nation celebrates Eidul-Fitr with religious zeal, fervour

Eid ul Fitr is being celebrated across the country today [Tuesday] with religious zeal and fervor. Big Eid congregations were held across the country at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all cities, towns and villages.

The Ulema highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eid ul Fitr.

Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and the welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

In the Federal capital, the main Eid congregation was held at the Faisal Mosque where President Dr. Arif Alvi and high officials and envoys of Muslim countries offered Eid prayers.

In Punjab, Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated today with religious zeal and fervor, like in other parts of the country.

In the Provincial Capital Lahore, day dawned with special prayers for the country, nation and Ummah, after Fajar.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz offered Eid prayer at Jati Umrah Mosque while Governor Punjab Umar Sarfraz Cheema offered Eid prayer at Badshahi Mosque and prayer for prosperity and peace for the country.

Around twenty-five thousand Eid congregations were held in the province and four- thousands at mosques, imam bargahs and open places in Lahore.

Strict security arrangements are in place to avoid any untoward incident including 43,000 personnel deployed in Punjab while 5000 police officers are in the provincial capital.

Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated with religious zeal and fervor in Karachi as elsewhere in the country today.

The day dawned in the Provincial capital with special prayers for the safety, security and prosperity of the country and for the unity of the Muslim ummah. The congregations of Eid prayers were held all over the city in mosques, Eidgah and imambargahs.

The main Eid congregation was held at Gulshan-e-Jinnah.

Meanwhile, Sindh Government had made elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order situation in the province, especially in Karachi.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eid-ul-Fitr congregations were held in various parts of Malakand, Hazara and Dera Ismail Khan divisions today.

Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani offered Eid prayer in Abbottabad.

After the prayer, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani mixed with the general public and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

On this occasion, special prayers were offered for security, peace and prosperity of the country, unity of Muslims.

In his message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, he congratulated the nation and Muslim Ummah he said that on the occasion we should remember the families of those who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the motherland.

The Acting Governor urged the public to help needy and poor segments of society on this occasion.

Like the rest of the country, Eid-ul-Fitar is being celebrated in Balochistan with religious fervour and zeal today.

In Quetta, more than 190 Eid prayer congregations were held at open places, parks, Masajid, Imambargahs and Eidgah while the main congregation of Eid prayers was held at Eidgah Toghi Road.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies have made effective arrangements to avert any untoward situation on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitar.

Like other parts of the country, Eid-ul-Fitr is also being celebrated in Gilgit-Baltistan with traditional zeal and fervor today.

Eid congregations were held in all Gilgit, Diamer, and Baltistan divisions all districts where people offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayer in Eidghas and mosques.

In Gilgit, the biggest Eid congregations were held in Imamia Eidgah Jutial and Eidgah Ehlesunnat Konoda where thousands of people offered Eid prayers.

The Gilgit administration has made elaborate security arrangements and no untoward incident was reported.