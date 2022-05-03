PM calls Turkey, Bahrain, Qatar leaders to extend Eid greetings

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a telephone call with Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to convey greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Bahrain. He reiterated that Pakistan values its fraternal ties with Bahrain and expressed his resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the measures taken by Bahrain to look after the Pakistani diaspora during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While reciprocating the Prime Minister’s Eid greetings and warm sentiments for the people of Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa felicitated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his recent election and assumption of office. Reaffirming Bahrain’s commitment to broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation with Pakistan, His Majesty said he looks forward to working closely with the Prime Minister to advance this objective.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also telephoned Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday to greet him on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr. The Prime Minister also conveyed his best wishes for brotherly people of Qatar. The Amir of Qatar warmly reciprocated the greetings and extended best wishes for the people of Pakistan.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the excellent state of bilateral relations, and resolved to carry forward the robust political and economic cooperation that exists between the two countries.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of common interest. Shehbaz Sharif invited the Amir of Qatar to visit Pakistan at an early date. The Amir also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Qatar.

PM Shehbaz Sharif greets President Erdogan on Eid

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan here on Monday and conveyed warm felicitations to the government, leadership and people of Turkey on Eid-ul-Fitr.

President Erdogan warmly reciprocated the Prime Minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed his special fraternal feelings and affection for the people of Pakistan. President Erdogan once again felicitated the Prime Minister on his election and assumption of office. The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and reiterated their commitment to further advance these relations in all areas of mutual interest, particularly trade and investment. While highlighting his government’s business-friendly policies, the Prime Minister invited Turkish businessmen and investors to visit Pakistan, and to benefit from such policies.

Both the leaders noted with pleasure that Pakistan and Turkey will be commemorating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year in a befitting manner.

The Prime Minister thanked President Erdogan for Turkey’s principled and steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. The Prime Minister underlined the importance of averting humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The two leaders reaffirmed their resolve to remain in close contact with each other on all core issues.

The Prime Minister invited the Turkish President to visit Pakistan, while President Erdogan invited the Prime Minister to visit Turkey at an early date. Both the leaders agreed to continue with high-level exchanges.