PM says looking forward to meet UAE economic team

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that he was looking forward to engaging with high-powered economic team of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today.

Taking to Twitter, the premier stated the visit was a “follow-up” to his meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed wherein both leaders had resolved to comprehensively upgrade bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation.

Prime Minister Sharif also extended Eid greetings to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE economic experts will arrive in Pakistan today to meet PM Shehbaz in Lahore.

According to PM Office, the delegation will interact with the government’s economic team and deliberate on the ways to accelerate the economic activities between the two countries.

The prime minister will also host a dinner reception for the delegation. The meeting will discuss the promotion of economic and trade relations as well as investment opportunities, reads the statement.

“The discussion on cooperation in the fields of energy, economy, and petroleum industry is also on the agenda,” it added.