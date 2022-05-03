Our Staff Reporter

Poor patients shouldn’t be deprived of treatment: PM

| Shehbaz Sharif says free and quality health facilities his govt’s top priority | Directs free treatment to 50pc patients at PKLI

 

LAHORE    –    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed the health authorities to provide free medical treatment to at least fifty percent of the patients at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) besides providing facilities of international standards to the people.

The prime minister chaired a review meeting to discuss the matters pertaining to the PKLI. He was given a briefing on the administrative affairs of the Institute as well as a Nursing University project. The PM was told that the PKLI had carried out 290 kidney transplants and 190 liver transplants last year. Out of those, only 17 percent were provided free medical treatment.

The prime minister was dismayed over the negligence in the completion of the PKLI project. He said the PKLI was meant to provide free transplant services to the poor people from across the country so that they would not have to travel abroad for their treatment.

While directing to converting PKLI into a Trust, the prime minister instructed the Punjab Chief Secretary to furnish a strategy within three days to make the Institute financially independent. No patients should be deprived of medical treatment just due to the financial reasons, he directed.

He observed that the poor people had to face difficulties to avail quality healthcare and added that the provision of free quality health facilities was among his government’s priorities. The prime minister called for changing the mindset of ignoring the poor people and instructed them to keep their service among top priorities.

He also instructed for early completion of the Nursing University project and outsourcing the sanitary services, if needed, in order to ensure the cleanliness of the hospital at par with international standards.

Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Punjab Chief Secretary, Punjab Health Secretary, relevant senior officials and management of the PKLI attended the meeting.

