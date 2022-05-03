Anadolu

Russian football clubs banned from next season’s UEFA competitions

Russian clubs have been barred from taking part in the next season’s UEFA competitions, European football’s governing body announced on Monday.

“Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in UEFA club competitions in the 2022/23 season. Consequently, the respective access lists of the men’s and women’s club competitions have been rebalanced in accordance with the principles set out in the relevant competition regulations,” UEFA said in a statement.

UEFA added that Russia are also disqualified from this summer’s UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, to be replaced by the Portuguese national team.

“Russia will not participate in group C of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 final tournament scheduled between 6 and 31 July in England and will be replaced by Portugal, the opponent Russia defeated in the play-offs,” it added.

UEFA also said that Russia’s bids to host the EURO 2028 and EURO 2032 competitions are also no longer eligible amid a slew of sanctions on Russia over its war on Ukraine.

At least 2,899 civilians have been killed and 3,235 others injured in Ukraine since the war with Russia began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.4 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the UN refugee agency shows.

Since the war began, Russian competitors and teams have been barred from competing in a variety of sports, leagues, and competitions, as well as bans on Russia hosting such play.

