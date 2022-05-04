Hamza Shahbaz leaves for Qatar to meet mother after three years

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz on Wednesday left abroad to meet his mother after a gap of three years.

According to details, the chief minister Punjab left for Qatar on a private visit to meet his mother. He would return to Pakistan tomorrow after meeting his mother.

Following Lahore High Court (LHC) orders, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif Saturday was sworn in as the 21st Chief Minister of Punjab at a ceremony held at the Governor House.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was administered the oath by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Asharaf on LHC order after Punjab Governor Omar Cheema turned down the court’s suggestion and refused to administer the oath.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and federal ministers including Rana Sanaullah, Musaddiq Malik, Azam Nazeer Tarar and others.

Hamza Shahbaz was elected as Punjab CM after he secured 197 votes following a chaotic session at the provincial assembly that saw Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari attacked and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi get injured.

Hamza garnered 197 votes to beat Elahi — his rival, whose party PML-Q and ally PTI boycotted the election held on April 16.