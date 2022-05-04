News Desk

Imran Khan sets new record of censorship and restrictions on media: Sherry Rehman

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday accused Imran Khan of setting new records of censorship and restrictions on media.

Regarding the drop in Pakistan s ranking on the release of the World Press Freedom Index 2022, Senator Sherry Rehman said that in 2017, Pakistan was ranked 139th in the World Press Freedom Index but last year Pakistan was ranked 145th in this index.

She said that in the latest index, Pakistan has dropped 12 places to 157th position and asked if the previous governments were responsible for Pakistan s drop in the World Press Freedom Index ranking by 18 points during the last 4 years.

The PPP vice president went on to say that Imran Khan had set new records of censorship and restrictions, adding that the former PM, who had suppressed the media and freedom of expression, was now accusing the media of blackout.

“Imran Khan and the PTI should apologize for imposing restrictions on the media,” she added.

