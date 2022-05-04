KP govt taking measures to facilitate tourists during Eid holidays
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking measures to ensure effective coordination among all relevant departments to facilitate tourists during Eid holidays.
According to a spokesman of the provincial government, vacations of Rescue 1122 officials, health staff and local administration in the concerned districts have been canceled during Eid holidays.
Similarly, special camps of Rescue 1122 have been set up at different tourist spots to facilitate tourists.