PM condemns ban on Eid prayer congregations in IIOJK

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly denounced the banning of Eid prayer gatherings by Indian occupation authorities in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until they get the right to self-determination.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended Eid greetings to the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.