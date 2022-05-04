Reza Baqir’s term as SBP governor ends as govt decides against extension

Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail has announced that the government has decided not to grant an extension to Dr Reza Baqir following the completion of his three-year term as Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, Ismail revealed that SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir’s three-year expires on May 4.

“I have spoken to him and told him of the government’s decision,” he wrote.

“I want to thank Reza for his service to Pakistan. He is an exceptionally qualified man [and] we worked well during our brief time together. I wish him the very best,” the finance minister wrote.