Drama being staged by using Gogi with Farah’s name, says husband Ahsan Jameel

Ahsan Jameel, husband of Farah Khan, a friend of first lady said on Thursday that a drama was being staged by using Gogi with Farah s name

Speaking exclusively in Dunya News program Nuqta-e-Nazar, he said that they have not received any notice from any court or institution. “I will come to Pakistan within this month and Farah will also be back in a month or two, if need be,” he said.

Ahsan Jameel Gujjar said that he had made announcement on all TV channels that they would appear whenever summoned by any institution, adding that they are not fugitives nor they have received any notice from the NAB.

He said foreign tours are routine, adding that since the formation of the government, they have started making allegations against Farah.

He further said that there is no corruption money but it is money earned from business and they did not take any amnesty in Imran Khan s government.

Jameel also accused the government of leveling baseless allegations against his wife when it [govt] don’t find anything against Imran Khan, adding that their business is declared with the FBR.