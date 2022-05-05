Festivities continue on third day of Eid; citizens throng picnic spots

The festivities on the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr continue as people on Thursday thronged recreational places and picnic sports to celebrate Eid.

In twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi people are visiting their relatives, parks and other picnic places to enjoy pleasant weather.

Several picnic spots like, Lake View Park, Pakistan Monument, F-9 Park, Rose and Jasmine garden, Ayub national park, Double road park Rawalpindi, Family park Commercial markets Satellite Town Rawalpindi, Jinnah park and other parks received huge number of visitors.

Girls were seen swinging at the parks while children were screaming on merry-go-rounds and the adults were exuberant to see smiles on the faces of their children. A large number of people were also seen travelling towards Murree Hills to enjoy Eid celebrations as the weather of Murree Hills has been very pleasant particularly on Eid days.

The parks in Rawalpindi were specially decorated to make them attractive for the visitors.

The residents of Rawalpindi city and adjoining areas on Wednesday and Thursday thronged different parks to enjoy the second and third day of Eid-ul-Fitr as the families along with children were seen at the city parks and picnic spots and there was also rush at restaurants to enjoy dishes of different kinds.

The families visiting the parks of the city complained that over charging, sale of substandard food items and non-availability of quality products are main cause of concern. The vendors took full benefit of the situation as the concerned authorities failed to control the quality and rates of the commodities rather there was no check and balance in this regard and the shopkeepers were given free hand.

The citizens demanded of the authorities to take action against the violators and those fleecing the tourists.

“The food-items being offered at the canteen were tantamount to fleecing and the children were being robbed off their Eid is at different parts,” said Mushtaq a visitor at Ayub Park.