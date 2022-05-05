News Desk

Governor Punjab says crisis-hit province taken hostage by force

Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema Thursday said that the crisis-hit province has been taken hostage by force.

The statement comes a day after urging Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to play his “role” in the implementation of the Constitutional framework in Punjab.

The PTI loyalist, in a statement on Twitter, said that said that the silence of mainstream political parties on the constitutional crisis in Punjab is “extremely worrying” and added that Awab Alvi, President Arif Alvi’s son, will be the next chief minister of Sindh if such practices become the culture of our politics.

He had refused to administer the oath to Hamza Shahbaz, which earned him the ire of the Lahore High Court which later ordered National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to do the job.

Governor appeals COAS to play his ‘role’

Governor Punjab also wrote a letter to COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa on the current situation and also sent copies of the letters of the President and the Prime Minister.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema requested the Army Chief to play his role in the current situation of Punjab to implement the constitutional framework in the province and to restore the confidence of the people in the federal and provincial governments.

