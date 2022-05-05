Govt to form commission to probe PTI claims about foreign conspiracy

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday announced that the government had decided to form an inquiry commission to investigate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claims about foreign conspiracy

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister she said that the commission would be headed by such an impartial person that no one would be able to raise a finger on him.

Imran Khan had made claims about a foreign conspiracy to hide mammoth corruption under his rule.

The information minister dubbed PTI claims about foreign conspiracy as “a spectacle” and said that Imran Khan cannot hide his incompetence behind foreign conspiracy claims.

Marriyum said that the commission’s terms of reference would be laid before the federal cabinet at its next meeting and after the inquiry its report would be made public.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said this drama of allegations should come to an end. She said those who are hurling allegations of foreign conspiracy will have to face the law after the findings of the inquiry commission.

The Information Minister said that the people are bearing the brunt of the incompetence and loot of the last government. She said the PTI government destroyed the economy and left behind the landmines.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the government is also determined to protect freedom of expression, which had become obscure in last government.

Earlier, in a series of tweets today [Thursday], Information Minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given relief in a matter of two weeks to the masses hit hard by the inflation of the last four years.

She said there were no longer queues of mothers, sisters and daughters outside the utility stores in the holy month of Ramadan for the purchase of one kilogram of sugar. She said the people today are getting cheap flour, sugar and ghee.

She pointed out that the prices of these essential items were at a record level during the era of Imran Khan.

Criticizing the policies of previous government, Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is trying to save the people as much as possible from the burden of incompetence and loot of Imran Khan.

The Information Minister said that business partnerships are now being forged with the brotherly countries of Saudi Arabia and the UAE for the country’s development.