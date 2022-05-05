Govt to hold summit for reviewing new curriculum: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday made an important announcement regarding the educational sector of the country and said that the government has decided to hold a “national curriculum summit” to review the new curriculum.

Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote: “It has been decided to hold a National Curriculum Summit with top curriculum experts of the country to have [a] final review of the new curriculum.”

Iqbal further added that the government has also planned to establish a state-of-the-art teacher’s training centre in Islamabad.

“I urge top curriculum [and] teacher [training] experts to join,” he wrote.

On the other hand, the Punjab government has directed the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) not to publish books for grades 6 to 8 under the Single National Curriculum (SNC)

The first phase of the SNC was introduced by the PTI-led government for primary classes, but the then Opposition had been critical of it.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Imran and I were aware of meetings Nawaz was holding to topple PTI govt: Sheikh Rasheed

National

Punjab Governor announces to send reference against LHC judge

National

Millions transferred through 43 suspicious transactions, alleges Ata Tarrar

National

Drama being staged by using Gogi with Farah’s name, says husband Ahsan Jameel

National

Shazia Marri calls for reforms to conduct free, fair polls

National

PM orders investigation into road accident of Shahbaz Gill

National

Shahbaz Gill terms road accident an ‘assassination’ attempt

National

Seeking implementation of article 63A of the constitution of Pakistan!

National

Miftah created ambiguity regarding petrol, diesel prices: Hammad Azhar

National

4 magnitude earthquake hits Swat, surrounding areas

1 of 8,093

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More