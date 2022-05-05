Imran and I were aware of meetings Nawaz was holding to topple PTI govt: Sheikh Rasheed

Former interior minister Shiekh Rasheed Ahmad on Thursday said that he and former prime minister Imran Khan were aware of the “meetings” PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif held in London.

“The imported government was imposed with a majority in the National Assembly after Shehbaz Sharif resorted to bootlicking,” Rasheed said during an interaction with the journalists in Rawalpindi.

The Awami Muslim League chairman said that the “imported” government would fall if PML-Q leader Chaudhry Saalik Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema or a few members from BAP, MQM-P or GDA were to detach themselves from it.

“This government came to power with a two-vote majority,” he said.

He further stated that institutions alone shouldn’t be blamed and asked those who are holding the establishment responsible for Imran Khan’s ouster should stop doing so.

“The army is a great institution of Pakistan which has sacrificed a lot,” he said.

Rasheed went on to say that he had predicted that the PTI-led government would have a difficult time in the month of March.

