Millions transferred through 43 suspicious transactions, alleges Ata Tarrar

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ata Tarrar while demanding former prime minister Imran Khan to reveal his sources of income alleged that Punjab was plundered with both hands during three and a half year of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and millions of rupees had been transferred through 43 transactions.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, he said that Wasim Akram Plus had no experience in running the province and we have started getting evidence corruption worth millions of rupees carried out under Imran s nose.

He said that there are 43 suspicious bank transactions worth millions of rupees, adding that Rs 450 million were transferred in one account and Rs 700 million had been transferred in another account.

The PML-N leader also accused the former govt of purchasing billions of acres of land before getting any road approved, adding that the first corruption of the previous govt was amnesty scheme.

Continue Reading
More Stories
National

Imran and I were aware of meetings Nawaz was holding to topple PTI govt: Sheikh Rasheed

National

Govt to hold summit for reviewing new curriculum: Ahsan Iqbal

National

Punjab Governor announces to send reference against LHC judge

National

Drama being staged by using Gogi with Farah’s name, says husband Ahsan Jameel

National

Shazia Marri calls for reforms to conduct free, fair polls

National

PM orders investigation into road accident of Shahbaz Gill

National

Shahbaz Gill terms road accident an ‘assassination’ attempt

National

Seeking implementation of article 63A of the constitution of Pakistan!

National

Miftah created ambiguity regarding petrol, diesel prices: Hammad Azhar

National

4 magnitude earthquake hits Swat, surrounding areas

1 of 8,093

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More