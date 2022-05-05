Anadolu

Nigeria’s president, UN chief discuss fight against terrorism

Nigeria’s president and the UN Secretary-General discussed the fight against terrorism Wednesday

Muhammadu Buhari and Antonio Guterres held a closed-door meeting at the Aso Rock Palace in the capital Abuja.

Speaking at a joint press conference after the meeting, Buhari stressed the importance of Guterres’ visit at a time when the world’s attention is focused on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Noting efforts to combat terrorism and the role of world leaders, Buhari also said he believes the visit underscores the assurance that the world is with Nigeria.

Around 350,000 people have been killed and 3 million civilians displaced in more than a decade of terrorism in the country, according to the UN Humanitarian Affairs office in Nigeria.

