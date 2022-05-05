News Desk

PM expresses grief over deaths caused by floods in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths and damages caused by floods in ten provinces of Afghanistan, vowing to support the Afghan people in this difficult hour.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he expressed solidarity with the Afghan interim government and the people, and condoled with the bereaved families.

Shehbaz Sharif said every possible support will be extended to the Afghan people.

The Prime Minister said that we are sending an emergency aid to the affected population and directions in this regard have been issued.

He also urged the international community to come forward and provide immediate assistance to the Afghan people to cope with the flood related damages.

He said the OIC should expedite efforts to extend assistance to the affected Afghan people through Afghan Humanitarian Trust.

Shehbaz Sharif warned that the floods would exacerbate the already ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, adding that the casualties could further increase if timely steps were not taken.

He said the international community especially the United Nations should start an assistance program for Afghanistan in order to provide food, medical aid and shelter to the homeless people.

