News Desk

PM orders investigation into road accident of Shahbaz Gill

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to hold an investigation into the accident of PTI leader Dr. Shahbaz Gill that occurred on Lahore-Islamabad motorway on Thursday.

Taking notice of the accident, he said all requisites of justice should be met while holding the investigation.

The Prime Minister expressed sympathy to the victims of the accidents including Shahbaz Gill.

Shehbaz Sharif was also directed to provide the best medical treatment to Dr. Shahbaz Gill and other injured.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Imran and I were aware of meetings Nawaz was holding to topple PTI govt: Sheikh Rasheed

National

Govt to hold summit for reviewing new curriculum: Ahsan Iqbal

National

Punjab Governor announces to send reference against LHC judge

National

Millions transferred through 43 suspicious transactions, alleges Ata Tarrar

National

Drama being staged by using Gogi with Farah’s name, says husband Ahsan Jameel

National

Shazia Marri calls for reforms to conduct free, fair polls

National

Shahbaz Gill terms road accident an ‘assassination’ attempt

National

Seeking implementation of article 63A of the constitution of Pakistan!

National

Miftah created ambiguity regarding petrol, diesel prices: Hammad Azhar

National

4 magnitude earthquake hits Swat, surrounding areas

1 of 8,093

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More