PM orders investigation into road accident of Shahbaz Gill

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to hold an investigation into the accident of PTI leader Dr. Shahbaz Gill that occurred on Lahore-Islamabad motorway on Thursday.

Taking notice of the accident, he said all requisites of justice should be met while holding the investigation.

The Prime Minister expressed sympathy to the victims of the accidents including Shahbaz Gill.

Shehbaz Sharif was also directed to provide the best medical treatment to Dr. Shahbaz Gill and other injured.