News Desk

PM trying to save people from burden of Khan’s incompetence: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday PM Shehbaz Sharif has given relief in a matter of two weeks to the masses hit hard by the inflation of the last four years.

In a series of tweets, Marriyum Aurangzeb said there were no long queues of mothers, sisters and daughters outside the utility stores in the holy month of Ramadan for the purchase of one kilogram of sugar. She said the people today are getting cheap flour, sugar and ghee.

She pointed out that the prices of these essential items were at a record level during the era of Imran Khan.

 

Criticizing the policies of the previous government,  Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is trying to save the people as much as possible from the burden of incompetence and loot of Imran Khan.

The Information Minister said that business partnerships are now being forged with the brotherly countries of Saudi Arabia and the UAE for the country’s development.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

‘No country can progress without women entrepreneurs’

Islamabad

Anti-polio drops administered at transit points during Eid

Islamabad

Police arrest 13 anti-social elements

Islamabad

Court extends MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq’s judicial remand for 2 weeks

Islamabad

46,557 coronavirus cases reported; 1,764 persons died in Rawalpindi since April 2020

Islamabad

Tourists head to Murree to enjoy pleasant weather

Islamabad

Hajj operators urged not to get advance money from intending pilgrims

Islamabad

Need for adopting climate-smart practices stressed to reduce agricultural emissions

Islamabad

PFC to participate in ‘Made in Pakistan’ expo in Kazakhstan

Islamabad

RWMC completes Eid cleanliness drive

1 of 9,586

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More