PM trying to save people from burden of Khan’s incompetence: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday PM Shehbaz Sharif has given relief in a matter of two weeks to the masses hit hard by the inflation of the last four years.

In a series of tweets, Marriyum Aurangzeb said there were no long queues of mothers, sisters and daughters outside the utility stores in the holy month of Ramadan for the purchase of one kilogram of sugar. She said the people today are getting cheap flour, sugar and ghee.

She pointed out that the prices of these essential items were at a record level during the era of Imran Khan.

یہ بیرونِ ملک سازش کا رونا نہیں یہ گوگی بچاؤ کا ماتم ہے معاشی دہشت گرد اور معاشی بارودی سرنگیں بجھانے والے آج اپنی نالائقی نااہلی اور لوٹ مار کا ماتم کر رہے ہیں سازشی ٹولے نے چار سال ملک کو لوٹا اور عوام کے خلاف سازش کی#گوگی_بچاؤ_تحریک https://t.co/Ag0vncFWuT — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) May 5, 2022

Criticizing the policies of the previous government, Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is trying to save the people as much as possible from the burden of incompetence and loot of Imran Khan.

The Information Minister said that business partnerships are now being forged with the brotherly countries of Saudi Arabia and the UAE for the country’s development.