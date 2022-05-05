Punjab CM orders to provide facilities to tourists in the province
Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has issued directives to the provincial administration for providing every possible facility to tourists in Punjab including Murree.
He said that overcharging will not be tolerated at tourist places and administration must take indiscriminate action against sellers of substandard food items.
He said that a special traffic plan should be implemented to keep traffic flowing in Murree, other historical and recreational places and in cities.