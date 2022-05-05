News Desk

Punjab CM orders to provide facilities to tourists in the province

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has issued directives to the provincial administration for providing every possible facility to tourists in Punjab including Murree.

He said that overcharging will not be tolerated at tourist places and administration must take indiscriminate action against sellers of substandard food items.

He said that a special traffic plan should be implemented to keep traffic flowing in Murree, other historical and recreational places and in cities.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

People block National Highway to protest water shortage

National

PM, MNA Birjees Tahir exchange views on prevailing political situation in country

Islamabad

Shahbaz Gill injured in road accident at Motorway

Islamabad

Govt to form commission to probe PTI claims about foreign conspiracy

National

Festivities continue on third day of Eid; citizens throng picnic spots

Islamabad

Govt brought into power with only a majority of two votes: Rasheed

National

Inflation in country reaches three-year high: Fawad

Islamabad

PM trying to save people from burden of Khan’s incompetence: Marriyum

Karachi

Sindh prepares amended draft of local government law

Business

Govt will try to maintain prices of petroleum products: Finance Minister

1 of 8,092

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More