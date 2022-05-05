Real Madrid reach 2022 Champions League final after eliminating Manchester City

Real Madrid made it to the 2022 UEFA Champions League final with a 6-5 aggregate victory after beating Manchester City 3-1 in extra time of an epic match Wednesday.

Man City took the lead in the 73rd minute with a goal by Riyad Mahrez after a silent first half at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

But in additional time in the second half, when Man City fans were sure of their team’s victory, Brazilian star Rodrygo scored two goals in the 90th and 91st minutes and shocked everyone as the aggregate was tied and extra time was needed to play to determine the finalist.

French attacker Karim Benzema, who scored his 43rd goal in 43 matches this season, made it 3-1 from a penalty kick in the 95th minute and Los Merengues reached the final with a 6-5 aggregate win to take on Liverpool at Stade de France in Paris on May 28.

Real Madrid, the most successful club of the tournament’s history with 13 titles, will play their 17th final in the Champions League, while Liverpool will play their 10th.

The upcoming final between the two sides will be a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final, which was won by Real Madrid 3-1.