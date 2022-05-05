SBP announces bank timings for Friday

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday announced timings for Friday (May 6) for all banks, development finance institutions (DFIs) and microfinance banks.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the time has been revised for both public dealing and office timings.

The SBP will observe office hours from 9am to 6pm on Friday (tomorrow) with a prayer/lunch break from 1pm to 2:30pm.

It mentioned that these office hours shall also be followed by all banks / DFIs / MFBs in letter and spirit.

“Further, banks and MFBs may prescribe business (banking) hours for public dealing on the above May 6 as per their business requirements,” the statement read.

The central bank mentioned that the business (banking) hours for public dealing being observed by the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) will be from 9am to 1pm (without break).

“It may be noted that instructions on regular office timings will be issued subsequently,” the central bank said.