SBP announces bank timings for Friday

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday announced timings for Friday (May 6) for all banks, development finance institutions (DFIs) and microfinance banks.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the time has been revised for both public dealing and office timings.

The SBP will observe office hours from 9am to 6pm on Friday (tomorrow) with a prayer/lunch break from 1pm to 2:30pm.

It mentioned that these office hours shall also be followed by all banks / DFIs / MFBs in letter and spirit.

“Further, banks and MFBs may prescribe business (banking) hours for public dealing on the above May 6 as per their business requirements,” the statement read.

The central bank mentioned that the business (banking) hours for public dealing being observed by the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) will be from 9am to 1pm (without break).

“It may be noted that instructions on regular office timings will be issued subsequently,” the central bank said.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Asian shares firm as Fed tempers aggressive rate hike bets

Business

Govt will try to maintain prices of petroleum products: Finance Minister

Business

Global markets buoyant following Fed rate hike

Business

Murtaza Syed to take over as Governor SBP as Reza Baqir’s term ends

Business

Oil climbs 1% after US crude stocks signal tighter supply

Business

Restoration of IMF programme brings hope for ailing Pakistani economy

Business

Govt convenes meeting of CPEC Joint Working Group on Security after Eid

Business

Qantas to launch longest non-stop passenger flight

Business

Markets, oil fall on weak Chinese data

Business

Japan’s ENEOS withdraws from Myanmar gas project

1 of 2,178

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More