Shazia Marri calls for reforms to conduct free, fair polls

Minister for Poverty Alleviation, Shazia Merri has stressed the need for reforms to conduct free and fair elections in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, she urged the need to work on election reforms to bring improvement in the system.

In reply to a question about campaigning for early elections, she said there is no harm to organize elections before the time, but we need to have reforms for transparent elections.

She expressed hope that the incumbent government would make all-out efforts to conduct error-free elections across the country.