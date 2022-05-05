Two women killed by brothers in name of honour
Two women were murdered in the name of honour by their brothers in separate incidents in Punjab.
The first incident took place in Chichawatni, a rural area of the province, where a man killed his sister in the name of honour. Police registered a case and launched probe and search operation to arrest the suspect.
Meanwhile, another woman was killed by her brother for working as a fashion model in Okara.
According to the police, 22-year-old Sidra’s mortal remains have been shifted to the hospital for autopsy, while a case has been registered against the suspect.
Police said that a search for the suspect is underway.