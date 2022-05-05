Weather to remain hot, dry in most parts of country: Met Office

The Met Office has predicted a hot and dry weather in most parts of the country.

The weather will remain hot and humid in Karachi today with maximum temperature between 34-36 degree Celsius, according to the weather report.

Under the influence of westerly wave passing from northeast Balochistan, dust storm or thunderstorm with rainfall is expected in Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qambar-Shahdadkot and Ghotki districts of Sindh this afternoon or evening.

Rainfall is expected at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Charsadda and Kohat are expected to receive rain with thunderstorm in KP.

While rainfall is also expected in various parts of Gilgit-Baltistan region, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a weather report.

Maximum temperature in the country, 45 degree Celsius, was recorded at Sibi in Balochistan yesterday. Maximum temperature in Turbat remained 44 degree Celsius, while in Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Mithi and Okara it remained 41 degree Celsius, according to the weather report.

Met Office had earlier forecast that a westerly wave will enter western part of the country from 01st May and likely to persist till 05th May (today)