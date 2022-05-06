14th National Bank Cup Basketball Tournament from 15th

LAHORE – The 14th National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Cup Basketball Tournament will commence on May 15 at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi. According to Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, who is also chief organizer of the tournament and former Sports Advisor of National Bank of Pakistan, the tournament is being organized by Firdous Ittehad Social and Sports Welfare Organization in collaboration with Usman Basketball Club District Central. The prize purse of the tournament is Rs. 100,000, which will be distributed among the winners and top performers of the event. He said that a high-level committee, headed by Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali Sodhar, has been formed to organize the tournament in a befitting manner. The committee also include SSP South Rai Ijaz Ahmed, Rana Sanaullah of FIA, Pakistan Rangers Lt Col Waqas Qureshi, Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate. The organizing secretary will be Zafar Iqbal, while Zahid Malik, Zaeema Khatun, Ashraf Yahya, Amir Sharif, Engineer Zainul Abidin Channa and Fawad Amjad Ali Khan will be members of the organizing committee. Tariq Hussain will be chairman of Protest Committee while Muhammad Yaqub will be chairman of the Technical Committee and Muhammad Arshad will be chairman of the media committee. At the end of the tournament, Iqbal Qasim, former head of sports department of NBP, will be awarded with Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Gold Medal for his outstanding services in the sports.