Anadolu

19th Asian Games 2022 in China postponed over coronavirus concerns

The Olympic Council of Asia confirmed on Friday the 19th Asian Games, which were scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Following detailed discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) and the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC), the OCA Executive Board (EB) today decided to postpone the 19th Asian Games, which were scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from 10 to 25 September 2022,” the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said in a statement.

The council noted that the new dates of the Games will be announced soon “after carefully considering the pandemic situation and the size of the Games.”

The name and the emblem of the 19th Asian Games would remain unchanged, it said.

Continue Reading
More Stories
Sports

Stephen Fry named as MCC President

Newspaper

Real Madrid fight back from the brink to stun Manchester City

Newspaper

19th Westbury National Seniors & Juniors Tennis from 14th

Newspaper

Pakistan overtake England in latest ICC Test rankings, improves ODI position

Newspaper

Pak baseball team preparations for SAG, AG begin next week

Newspaper

14th National Bank Cup Basketball Tournament from 15th

Newspaper

Jabeur advances to first WTA 1000 final in Madrid in style

Sports

Carlo Ancelotti becomes 1st manager in history to reach 5 Champions League finals

Sports

Archer fears he might not play again after surgery

Sports

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ jersey sells for record $9.28m at auction

1 of 1,925

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More