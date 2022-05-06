19th Westbury National Seniors & Juniors Tennis from 14th

LAHORE – The 19th Westbury National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championship will take place from May 14 to 20 at the hard courts of Modern Club Karachi. Westbury Group is the sponsor of this week-long national PTF Grade-I Tournament.

According to Sindh Tennis Association (STA) Media Coordinator Ishrat Zehra, the championship will be contested in different age group categories including juniors 18 singles and doubles, boys 16 singles & doubles, boys 14 singles & doubles, boys & girls 12 singles & doubles, boys & girls under 10 singles & doubles, girls under 18 singles & doubles, girls under 14 singles & doubles and seniors 55 plus doubles.

The organizers also added few local events including men’s singles & doubles, senior 35 plus doubles, soft tennis men’s singles & soft tennis ladies singles and wheelchair men’s singles. All the outstation main draw junior players are entitled to economy class railway fare and daily allowances as per the PTF rules.

The last date of entry is May 11 by 5pm. B-Form must be submitted at the time of entry and PPIN will be required to take part in national junior events. The entries can be sent to Muhammad Khalid Rehmani (referee) at WhatsApp numbers 0300-3607209.

The organizing committee comprises Gulzar Firoz (President), Muhammad Khalid Rehmani (Referee), Sarwar Hussain (Tournament Director), Disciplinary Committee (Zafar Hasan, Eibad Sarwar and Adeel Khan), Qudsia Raja (Assistant Referee), Ishrat Zehra (Media Coordinator), Raisa Ashfaq (Organizing Secretary) while Perween Akhter, Farha Riaz, Aqeel Shabbir, Dr Nadia Razzaq, Fouzia Falak, Shagufta Samadani, Jamil Khan, Afshan Fatima are members.