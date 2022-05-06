APP

46,557 coronavirus cases reported; 1,764 persons died in Rawalpindi since April 2020

RAWALPINDI – As many as 46,557 established COVID cases had been recorded, while 1,764 had lost their life since the pandemic from April 2020 to May 5th 2022 in the district. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP that 45,212 patients had been discharged after recovery. She informed that among people who had died due to COVID-19, 1,333 were Rawalpindi residents, while 431 belonged to outside districts of 1,764 victims. Presently, the number of active cases was 13 and quarantined in home isolation, while no patient was admitted to any health facility in the district.
The CEO said that the positivity rate was recorded at zero on Thursday as no case was reported during the last 24 hours.
She added that the average positivity ratio was recorded at 6.15 per cent since the pandemic.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

‘No country can progress without women entrepreneurs’

Islamabad

Anti-polio drops administered at transit points during Eid

Islamabad

Police arrest 13 anti-social elements

Islamabad

Court extends MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq’s judicial remand for 2 weeks

Islamabad

Tourists head to Murree to enjoy pleasant weather

Islamabad

Hajj operators urged not to get advance money from intending pilgrims

Islamabad

Need for adopting climate-smart practices stressed to reduce agricultural emissions

Islamabad

PFC to participate in ‘Made in Pakistan’ expo in Kazakhstan

Islamabad

RWMC completes Eid cleanliness drive

International

‘Fierce bloody combat’ is ongoing at Azovstal

1 of 2,287

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More