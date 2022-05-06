46,557 coronavirus cases reported; 1,764 persons died in Rawalpindi since April 2020

RAWALPINDI – As many as 46,557 established COVID cases had been recorded, while 1,764 had lost their life since the pandemic from April 2020 to May 5th 2022 in the district. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP that 45,212 patients had been discharged after recovery. She informed that among people who had died due to COVID-19, 1,333 were Rawalpindi residents, while 431 belonged to outside districts of 1,764 victims. Presently, the number of active cases was 13 and quarantined in home isolation, while no patient was admitted to any health facility in the district.

The CEO said that the positivity rate was recorded at zero on Thursday as no case was reported during the last 24 hours.

She added that the average positivity ratio was recorded at 6.15 per cent since the pandemic.