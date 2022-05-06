A political crisis

Political gatherings in Pakistan within a little period were signifying the critical situation in the centre. The ruling party clarified the issue in front of the public by signalling what is going on behind the scene. In this country, history is the signifier of an imbalanced political graph because no one completed his tenure as a Prime Minister (PM).

When PML-N was going to submit a motion of no-confidence against the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr Imran Khan, it gave a chance to PML-Q to cash the moment. PML-Q pressed the aorta of PTI in Punjab by demanding the seat of Chief Minister of Punjab for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. As most of the seniors of PDM were eager to offer this seat to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on certain conditions to attain the highest number of voters for the motion of no-confidence, but unfortunately Prime Minister Imran Khan took the plunge into a waterless well to quench his thirst. It seems that the government is getting confused with the zigzag political path with ups and downs in counting. The resignations of some cabinet members and their joining opposition is also a strange situation.

The whole political situation is illustrating that Pakistan is a ruleless country of the time because every authority is busy retaining and gaining the chair instead of working for one nation to enable it to face the challenges. Unfortunately, there is no one who tries to consider the development of society and empower men in the street with new policies.

MUHAMMAD AZWAR,

Rajanpur.