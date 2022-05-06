A skipper can’t do anything without his team: PM

LAHORE – Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hinted at making changes in the rules related to accountability of the civil servants to enhance their performance by removing their apprehensions.

“Under the garb of accountability and transparency, officials had been harassed in the past without any reason which hampered their performance”, the prime minister said while talking to retired and serving civil and administration officers who called on him on Tuesday (Eid Day).

In the meeting, Punjab chief secretary, secretaries of different departments, former chief secretaries and heads of various departments submitted proposals related to future projects, role of effective bureaucracy, and provision of relief to the public in different sectors. The officers shared their experiences with regard to governance, administrative affairs and enforcement of policies.

The prime minister said civil servants were part and parcel of a government team, so it was necessary to remove their apprehensions. “For ensuring accountability and transparency, consultations would be held with all the stakeholders for necessary changes in the relevant laws”, he added.

Lauding their contributions, the prime minister said that talented officers had been a great asset for the country as they provided guidance to the political government for achieving national progress and prosperity. The prime minister observed that a skipper could not do anything without his team.

Shehbaz Sharif said that all the mega projects including Metro, Orange Line and others had been completed due to the untiring efforts of the government servants. He expressed the resolve to serve the nation once again with the support of talented and competent officers. Prime Minister said that serving the masses was their prime objective in which no leniency would be tolerated. The prime minister also exchanged Eid greetings with the participants.

‘Overcoming economic challenges’

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday while mentioning the current economic challenges as ‘critical’ ones, expressed his resolve to overcome them with the support of coalition partners in the government.

Addressing the party workers and people here at Raiwind after offering Eidul Fitr prayer, the prime minister said “Pakistan is currently under severe economic stress, but there is no need to get worried, as under a collective responsibility, they along with the support of other allied parties will not leave any stone unturned to address these issues.” The prime minister also hinted that he would soon address the nation and mention these challenges in detail.

| Shehbaz Sharif hints at changing accountability laws to allay fears of bureaucracy | Says Pakistan is under severe economic stress but there is

no need to get worried

PM visits parts of Lahore sans security protocol

He also prayed to Almighty Allah that the auspicious day of Eid might be a harbinger of progress and prosperity, enabling them to steer the country out of the difficult situation.

The prime minister further observed that they would have to cover this journey towards progress and prosperity with dedication and hard work coupled with honesty. He said it was a message for the whole nation, adding in this struggle, they would require prayers and support of the nation.

He assured the nation that under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, they would resume the journey of rapid progress and prosperity that had been disrupted during 2018 by an incompetent government which wreaked havoc with the economy.

The prime minister also thanked the people and the party workers for their steadfast support for the PML-N leadership who had faced trials and tribulations during the last four years. Sharif family and the PML-N leadership would never forget your staunch support, he added. On the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Sharif also addressed the gathering. He assured that his government would restart the journey of fast paced progress that had been stalled in the last four years.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday visited different parts of the Lahore city, setting aside the security protocol to get the firsthand knowledge on the problems faced by the people.

In a video clip shared by the PM Office, the prime minister is seen sitting on the front passenger seat, clearly visible to the other commuters. Outside, some motorcyclists were seen chanting pro-government slogans as the prime minister responded to them by waving his hands.

In the video clip, the prime minister is seen criticising the blithe lack of concern by the previous government towards the problems of the common man. He said the previous government was indifferent to the issues faced by the people as there was disconnect with the masses. He said his predecessor government had no sympathy to the masses.

Prime Minister Sharif said the worst negligence, slackness and corruption led to excessive load-shedding despite the existence of sufficient power plants.