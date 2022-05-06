APP

Anti-polio drops administered at transit points during Eid

RAWALPINDI – Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal Thursday said anti-polio drops were administered at all city entry and exit points during the Eid holidays.
In the wake of two recent polio cases identified in North Waziristan, the Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) had decided to continue vaccination of children under five years of age at all transit sites in Punjab during the Eid Holidays.
The CEO informed that to prevent the spread of the virus, anti-polio drops were administered at 14 entry and exit points of the district while around 90 polio workers had performed their duties despite the Eid holidays.
She said people travelled to outside districts or provinces on Eid days to meet their near ones, so it had become obligatory to administer drops to children to save them from this disease.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

‘No country can progress without women entrepreneurs’

Islamabad

Police arrest 13 anti-social elements

Islamabad

Court extends MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq’s judicial remand for 2 weeks

Islamabad

46,557 coronavirus cases reported; 1,764 persons died in Rawalpindi since April 2020

Islamabad

Tourists head to Murree to enjoy pleasant weather

Islamabad

Hajj operators urged not to get advance money from intending pilgrims

Islamabad

Need for adopting climate-smart practices stressed to reduce agricultural emissions

Islamabad

PFC to participate in ‘Made in Pakistan’ expo in Kazakhstan

Islamabad

RWMC completes Eid cleanliness drive

International

‘Fierce bloody combat’ is ongoing at Azovstal

1 of 2,287

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More