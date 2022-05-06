News Desk

Blinken felicitates Bilawal on becoming foreign minister

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken Friday telephoned Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and felicitated him on assuming the office.

“Received a call from (Secretary Blinken). (I am) grateful for warm felicitations on my assumption of office,” Bilawal Bhutto said on Twitter.

He said during their telephonic conversation, they exchanged views on strengthening mutually beneficial, broad-based relationships as well as the promotion of peace, development and security.

Both the sides agreed that engagement with mutual respect was the way forward, the foreign minister added.

