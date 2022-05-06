CM Hamza terms Farah Gogi case a charge sheet against Imran Khan

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz said that Farah Gogi case was a charge sheet against Imran Khan who was on the forefront to defend her. He was talking to media persons on Eidul Fitr at the Children Hospital here.

He challenged Imran Khan to prove a single penny corruption against Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. He said that he would apologise to the nation and go home if Imran Khan did that.

He also said that it was his first priority to bring ease to the life of a common man and get the blessings of Allah Almighty, adding he was doing all that to serve the humanity and would continue doing so in future.

Hamza Shehbaz said that the solution to the country’s problems lay in unity, tolerance, mutual consultation and lenience, adding all the political parties should think of the country first.

He disclosed that the growth rate during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif was 5.8 per cent as people were getting employment and the CPEC projects were being implemented. He lamented that the CPEC became sluggish during the tenure of Imran Niazi and the economy dashed to the ground. He remarked, “Our elders had attained this country by laying down lives, and today their souls must be feeling unease.”

The CM vowed he along with his team would mitigate the sufferings of the people. He denounced those “who deceived the youth of this nation by showing them false dreams of 10 million jobs and 5 million houses. But in reality, they demolished the houses of the poor and got Bani Gala residence regularised.” He termed it a crime to play with the emotions of the people and give them false hopes. Hamza Shehbaz censured that Imran Niazi not only snatched the livelihoods of the people but also kept them unemployed. “Imran Niazi claimed to follow the model of the state of Madinah, but he did everything the other way around,” he flayed.

He also accused Imran Khan of stealing the gifts from Tosha Khana and being involved in money laundering and concealing tax returns.

He pointed out that it was not the responsibility of a single political party to find solutions to the national problems, adding all the political parties were bound to work collectively to move the wheel of economy.

He stated, “We will have to put our ego aside and strive hard inside as well as outside the Parliament to bring political and economic stability to the country.”

The CM emphasised, “We will not take revenge from anyone, but the law will take its own course.” He regretted that the President of Pakistan and the Punjab governor did not obey the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC), nor did they accept the Constitution and the law.

The CM also termed the sloganeering in Masjid-e-Nabawi a highly deplorable incident, alleging Imran Niazi and his accomplices were responsible for that shameful act.

“Our intentions are right, and God willing, we will solve the problems of the masses with dedication,” he vowed.

Earlier, the CM distributed Eidi and gifts to the children admitted to Children Hospital, Lahore and inquired after their health. He spoke to their parents to know about the standard of medical facilities being provided to the patients and assured them that the government would strive to improve the standard of medical facilities in all the districts of the province.