Court extends MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq’s judicial remand for 2 weeks

attock – MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq has been sent to district jail Attock after the duty magistrate extended his judicial remand for two weeks as the investigating officer could not satisfy the court about the investigation done, especially since the cell phone from the accused could not be recovered saying the accused left his cell phone in Saudi Arabia. The judge expressed his annoyance and ordered to recover the cell phone from the accused. MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq was brought to Attock court under tight security and presented before the duty magistrate.

Advocate Rana Afsar Ali Khan, Advocate Syed Aamir Husnain and Advocate Sardar Abdul Razaq in their arguments termed the arrest of MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq as illegal and said that the complainants could not produce any evidence against the accused and prayed to release the accused on bail, however, the court sent the accused to district jail on judicial remand for two weeks.

On this occasion, PTI leaders including Zulfi Bukhari, former Punjab Minister Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, and Sadaqat Abbasi along with their supporters protested in front of Attock court and chanted slogans against the incumbent government saying this imported government was using the religious card to gain its vested interests. They termed the registration of FIR against Imran Khan and others as an obnoxious act. The PTI leaders said they were carrying out peaceful protests as 18 cases have been registered in different parts of the country against PTI leadership which is political victimisation.