Crackdown against elements maligning people through immoral videos: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says the government has decided to launch a crackdown against the elements maligning the people through immoral videos.

While talking to the media, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said those spreading unethical material on the social media will be arrested.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has directed not to tolerate such material. Rana Sanaullah further said the social media will not be allowed to be used for mudslinging on others.

The PML-N leader said such incidents will be curbed wherein the material is used for black mailing.

The Interior Minister said those involved in criminal activities will be dealt with iron hands.

