ECP conducts hearing on reference filed against 46 PTI dissident members

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conducted hearing on the reference filed against 46 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident members of the National and Provincial Assemblies.

According to details, the dissident members of the National Assembly have submitted their written answers.

The lawyer representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf asked for more time from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

As per sources, the hearing has been adjourned till tomorrow.