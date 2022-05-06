Our Staff Reporter

Farah Gogi committed all corruption at Imran Khan’s behest, alleges Atta Tarar

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader At-taullah Tarar on Thursday said that Farah Gogi committed corruption at the behest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

While addressing a press conference here, he said that under the umbrella of former prime minister, Farah Gogi made money through postings and trans-fers, awarding of tenders and purchase of lands for projects.

The PML-N leader questioned how the assets of Farah Gogi reached Rs850 million from Rs210 mil-lion within three and a half years of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He said that Farah Gogi received millions of rupees through 43 suspect-ed transactions in her 15 bank accounts, whereas, she had no money trail of Rs320 million.

He said that under Tax Amnesty Scheme, first NRO of Rs320 million was given to Farah Gogi in 2019 and she turned her black money into white, and, she was given complete powers in Punjab.

He questioned whether Imran Khan was not aware of these developments, adding that all the money went to Imran Khan. “If Imran Khan did not know about these developments and have no link with Farah, why did his marriage ceremony take place at Farah’s residence?” he questioned.

He said that Farah Gogi have to answer why she left Pakistan in the wake of developments for removal of former premier from power. He claimed that Imran Khan send Farah Gogi abroad as she committed all the corruption at his behest. He said that if Imran Khan was not the real beneficiary, he should ask Farah Gogi to come back and face the investigations. He said that behind ‘Farah Gogi Bachao March’ there was no foreign conspiracy but a local one, adding that billions of rupees were made through this con-spiracy. He said that if Imran Khan was an honest person, he should explain the mysteries of new Za-man Park house and Ferozewala property.

Tarar said that Imran Khan was behind all this cor-ruption as he ignored information about earnings from posting and transfer, land purchases and other deals. He said that Imran Khan should have con-vinced Farah Gogi to come back and face the situa-tion but he was defending.

 

He said that arrange-ments were being made to bring back Farah Gogi and the federal government had sought details from all the relevant departments for the purpose.

 

