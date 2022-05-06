Gill remains unhurt in motorway accident, 3 injured

ISLAMABAD – Dr Shahbaz Gill, Special Assistant to former premier Imran Khan, remained unhurt while his driver, cousin and another person suffered minor injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle after hitting by another speeding car at M-2 Motorway in Khanqa Dogran, informed sources on Thursday said.

The incident was reported around 3:30pm by the routine patrolling team of National Highways and Motorway Police. A heavy contingent of police, headed by SHO Police Station Kalake SI Inayat Ranjha, aother senior officers of NHMP and district administration rushed to the scene.

The first aid team of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) also reached the site and provided first aid to Muhammad Jabir (35), the cousin of Dr Shahbaz Gill, Taqi Raza (30), diver, and another unknown person on the spot.

According to initial probe by Motorway and Kalake police, the accident occurred due to over-speeding and recklessness. However, Dr Shahbaz Gill, who alleged that it was an assassination attempt. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif has ordered a probe into the incident and sought a detailed report from Inspector General of NHMP. He also ordered the authorities concerned to provide adequate medical treatment to the injured. Interestingly, Dr Shahbaz Gill had not yet tabled written complaint against the driver of the car that hit his vehicle.

PM orders probe into Shahbaz Gill’s accident | Says all requisites of justice should be met

Motoway police had claimed that they have traced the car. However, no arrest was made so far. According to the sources, Shahbaz Gill along with three other persons including his cousin was travelling from Lahore to Islamabad via motorway in his white coloured Hyundai Tucson car when a speeding Toyota Yaris car (ADX-738) hit him from behind. As a result Gill’s car turned turtle, they said. The driver of the other car managed to escape from the scene. Dr Shahbaz Gill remained unhurt in the accident while three others sustained minor injuries and were discharged after preliminary treatment by the paramedics of FWO who reached there in ambulance. “Three persons in Dr Shahbaz Gill’s car received minor injuries and were provided with initial medical treatment,” said a motorway police spokesperson while talking to The Nation.

Later on, Dr Shahbaz Gill in a statement on “twitter” said the car crash was in fact “a murder attempt” on him. “I am alive because of mercy the Almighty and the prayers of my people. My car was chased and deliberately hit. This was done under a well thought plan.”

On the other hand, a chat with SHO PS Kalake SI Inayat Ranjha by The Nation revealed that Dr Shahbaz Gill had not lodged any written complaint with police for registration of criminal case against the driver of car. He said, “I have visited the accident site and found no evidence that any car has hit vehicle of Dr Gill from behind rather the incident took place due to over speeding.”