Gogi will be brought back to Pakistan: Tarar

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Additional General Secretary Attaullah Tarar Thursday said that Farah Gogi would be brought back to Pakistan as all the concerned federal departments were doing the necessary homework in this regard.

Addressing a press conference here, the PML-N leader said that the federal government had started preparations to bring her back as records have been sought from all departments. Calling it the biggest public money scandal in country’s history, Tarar said that home ministry, FBR and the FIA will also reveal details of her assets very soon.

Giving details, he said that Farah Gogi will have to answer the money transfers from 43 accounts including Al Barak Pvt Ltd and the flat bought in UAE. He added that hundreds of crores of rupees were collected from 43 suspicious transactions.

Moreover, he said that Rs 50 crore were withdrawn from different accounts through pay orders while Ghausia Builders was paid Rs.10 crore.

The PML-N leader alleged that former Prime Minister Imran was involved in the corruption done by Farah Gogi who happened to be a friend of his spouse. He said he was happy to see Imran Khan coming to the defense of Gogi. “All the money and anonymous properties made by Farah Gogi belong to Imran Khan”, he further alleged, adding that Imran Khan had earned several hundred crores of rupees.

“Who constructed the house in Zaman Park?”, he asked and added that Imran Khan will have to give account of Farah Gogi’s eighty-five crore rupees earned through suspicious deals.

“When Farah Gogi started influencing the postings and transfers of officers and buying lands cultivating corruption mafia, Imran Khan should have taken notice and changed the Chief Minister. Why did Imran Khan give a free hand to Farah Gogi to do all that?”, he maintained, adding that she had also been taking commission in r every public project in Punjab.

Atta Tarar said that Imran Khan facilitated Farah Gogi to flee aboard seeing his government’s end. “As soon as the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was moved, she fled to Dubai”, he added.

He asked Imran Khan to call her back for accountability if he had no involvement in the scam.