Gold prices increase by Rs 350 to Rs 132,350 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs350 and was sold at Rs132,350 on Friday against its sale at Rs132,000 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs300 and was sold at Rs113, 469 compared to its sale at Rs113, 169 whereas that if 22 karat gold also went up to Rs104, 013 against Rs103,738, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1500 and Rs 1286 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $3 and was traded at $1882 compared to its sale at $1879, the association reported.

